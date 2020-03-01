Himachal Pradesh CM meets Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and held a discussion regarding the development of Himachal Pradesh. "Met Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas in Delhi today. I discussed with him the topics related to the development of Himachal and looked forward to the cooperation. He has assured all possible help from the Centre," Thakur tweeted earlier today (roughly translated from Hindi).
Pradhan also took to Twitter and wrote that both of them held talks regarding various ongoing oil and gas projects in Himachal Pradesh. "I have assured Chief Minister of all possible efforts towards the all-round development of Himachal Pradesh on behalf of the Centre and Ministery of Petroleum and Steel," Pradhan tweeted in Hindi. (ANI)
