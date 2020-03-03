Left Menu
Delhi CM Kejriwal to meet PM Modi today

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 08:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 08:35 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This will be the first meeting between two leaders after Kejriwal took charge for the third term as Delhi CM and the violence, which raged several areas of North-East district last week.

The meeting will take place at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament premises at 11 am. At least 47 people have died and around 200 sustained injuries in the violence in North-East Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

