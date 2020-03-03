EU Council head urges Turkey to respect EU migrant deal
European Council President Charles Michel Tuesday called on Turkey to respect a 2016 deal with the European Union in which it agreed to contain the flow of migrants to Europe in exchange for billions of euros in aid.
He said that it was important for Europe to protect its border. Michel was in Greece with European Commisson head Ursula von der Leyen and European Parliament head David Sassoli to tour the Greek, Turkish border, scene of clashes between Greek soldiers and migrants in the last three days.
