Court orders framing of charges against 15 people in ISIS case

A Delhi court Tuesday ordered putting 15 people on trial for allegedly trying to recruit and finance people to join the ISIS and to establish a "Caliphate" in the country in association with terror outfit. Special Judge Parveen Singh ordered framing of charges, saying there was "prima facie" enough evidence to start the trial against the accused.

According to the NIA, the accused had extensively used internet and social networking websites to identify members for the Middle East based terror outfit, facilitate recruitment and training, and to promote its activities and ideology. The NIA had earlier informed the court that the accused were arrested for allegedly planning to carry out attacks ahead of the Republic Day.

The court directed framing various charges punishable under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC and sections 17 (raising funds for terror act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 38 (being a member of terror outfit), 39 (support given to terror outfit) and 40 (giving money for terror acts) of the UAPA. The charges were also ordered to be framed under certain sections of Explosive Substance Act.

A total of 16 people were arrested in 2016 in the case. However, one of the accused turned approver, court sources said. The court has issued production warrants against the accused persons for March 16, when it will hear the matter.

The NIA had earlier claimed that during the custodial interrogation, the accused have disclosed many facts about their involvement in the case and on recruiting and financing those willing to join the "Caliphate of ISIS" in Syria. A case was registered by NIA on December 9, 2015 against unknown and unidentified persons involved in the activities of ISIS in India and Asian Powers in Peace with India..

