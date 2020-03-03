Woman police constable commits suicide in Hardoi

A woman police constable committed suicide here in suspicious circumstances on Tuesday afternoon. The woman constable named Siddharthi used to live with a colleague in a rented accommodation here. She was a 2019 batch police constable from Bulandshahar district. She was deputed at the Beniganj police station in Hardoi.

Senior police officers of the district reached the spot where Siddharthi committed suicide after receiving information. Police and a forensic team are investigating the circumstances in which the woman constable committed suicide.

"The woman constable had last talked to a man from her village on the phone before she died. The man works in Madhya Pradesh. Police are investigating all the angles of the case," Amit Kumar, SP, Hardoi said. (ANI)

