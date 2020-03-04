Left Menu
Police officials disobeyed law; Delhi court convicts 7 over death of Unnao rape victim's father

A Delhi court on Wednesday held seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, guilty and acquitted four others over the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim.

  New Delhi
  Updated: 04-03-2020 18:57 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Wednesday held seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, guilty and acquitted four others over the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. "Ashok Singh Bhadoria and Kamta Prasad Singh being seasoned police officials disobeyed the direction of law to protect the life and liberty of the victim when he as well Kishor Kumar Mishra was being beaten up by the co-accused persons," District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh Rana said in the order, slating the arguments on quantum of sentence for March 12.

The rape survivor's father died on April 9, 2018, in police custody. Among those convicted by the court are Kuldeep Singh Sengar, Jaideep Singh, Vineet Mishra, Birendra Singh, Shashi Pratap Singh, and police officers Ashok Singh Bhadoria and Kamta Prasad Singh. On the other hand, constable Amir Khan, Ram Sharan Singh, Sharadvir Singh, and Shailendra Singh were acquitted in the matter.

Pronouncing the order, the court said it found the matter falls under the category of culpable homicide not amounting to the murder, observing that there was no intention to commit murder. Lauding the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over its investigation, the court said that the probe agency has done a splendid job while also observing that the deceased was taken to the police station and framed in a false case.

The court also pulled up the doctors in the district and said that gross negligence on part of the doctors who carried out the post mortem was observed given that no X-Ray of the body was conducted. The CBI had on July 13, 2018, filed a chargesheet in the matter, according to which, an altercation took place between the rape survivor's father and one Shashi Pratap Singh on April 3, 2018, after which the latter called his associates and attacked the woman's father.

Later, the survivor's father was taken to the police station, where he was arrested after an FIR was lodged against him. CBI, in its chargesheet, said that Sengar was in touch with the district police superintendent and police station's in-charge.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court had transferred the case from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh to Delhi. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life by a Delhi court for raping the girl, who was a minor at the time of the incident, at his residence in Unnao in June 2017, where she had gone seeking a job. (ANI)

