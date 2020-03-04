Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hungary will defend EU against migrant wave, Orban says

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 21:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 21:45 IST
Hungary will defend EU against migrant wave, Orban says

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Wednesday a new wave of migrants trying to cross the border from Turkey into the European Union must be stopped as far south as possible and his government was ready to help frontline Greece. "It won't be enough just to defend the Greek-Turkish border," said Orban, a staunch anti-immigrant populist.

"As a last resort, as in 2015, there are the Hungarians," he said. "Even if Greece's attempt is successful, the EU border must be defended...which Hungary will do," he told a news conference with Central European leaders. Turkey, alarmed by the prospect of another wave of refugees fleeing war in northwest Syria, said last week it will no longer uphold a 2016 deal with the EU to keep hundreds of thousands of migrants on its soil in return for EU aid.

Since then, more than 10,000 migrants - mostly from Syria, other Middle Eastern states and Afghanistan - have massed on the Greek border hoping to get to western Europe. Greek security forces have used tear gas to stop them crossing. "We will give all the help we can for Greece to stop this...Orban said. "We must do something about (them)."

Orban has campaigned for years to draw up strong EU defences and deal with migrants in Africa and Asia, before they ever reach European soil. He said on Wednesday that about 130,000 migrants were already in the Balkans from previous influxes. Europe should follow the policies Hungary adopted years ago, he said. In 2015, at the height of the migrant crisis, Orban had a razor wire fence built along Hungary's southern border, complete with sensors, floodlights and frequent patrols by border forces.

The fence has been criticised for years as has Orban's policy to turn back virtually all migrants at the border, sometimes by depriving them of food in holding zones at border crossings. Migrants have trickled through the Balkans for years. Their numbers have picked up behind the fence in recent months and an increasing number of them have been trying to breach it, police figures show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia suspends Umrah pilgrimage amid coronavirus concerns

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended Umrah pilgrimage to the holy cities of Mecca and Medina for Saudi citizens as part of the measures to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus in the country, an official source in the Saudi Interior Mi...

WRAPUP 2-U.S. services sector growth accelerates; private payrolls rise solidly

U.S. services sector activity jumped to a one-year high in February, suggesting strength in the economy before a recent escalation of recession fears ignited by the coronavirus epidemic that prompted an emergency interest rate cut from the ...

Sakshi, Simranjit advance to quarters of boxing's Asian Olympic Qualifiers

Fast-rising Indian boxers Simranjit Kaur 60kg and Sakshi Chaudhary 57kg notched up hard-fought victories to enter the quarterfinals and be just one victory away from sealing Olympic berths at the Asian-Oceania zone qualifiers here on Wednes...

C'garh: 2 suspended for delayed probe of sterilization deaths

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday suspended two officials for allegedly delaying the investigation into the death of 13 women who had undergone sterilization surgery in Bilaspur district in 2014. Congress MLAs Shailesh Pandey and Ras...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020