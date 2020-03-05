Pompeo says Iran must be held accountable on nuclear commitments
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called on all nations to hold Iran accountable for its commitments under international nuclear agreements and said Tehran's failure to report nuclear material was a clear violation of safeguard agreements.
Iran on Thursday stood by its decision to deny U.N. nuclear inspectors access to sites where they have questions about past activities, arguing that the agency's case is based on "fabricated" Israeli intelligence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- Iran
- UN
- Tehran
- Israeli
