Delhi violence: Detained persons produced before court, HC informed

  • PTI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 16:07 IST
The Delhi High Court was informed on Friday that two persons, allegedly illegally detained by the police during the northeast Delhi violence related to the Citizenship (amendment) Act, have been produced before magistrate. A bench of Justices Siddharth Mridul and I S Mehta were informed by the counsel for the petitioner, whose two brothers were allegedly illegally detained, that the police produced them before a trial court on the evening of the day when he had filed the habeas corpus petition before the high court.

A habeas corpus plea requires a person under arrest or illegal detention to be brought before a judge or a court. The court noted the submission of petitioner's counsel that the plea has become infructuous owing to subsequent developments.

The court granted liberty to him to take appropriate steps before the competent magistrate. The plea filed by Firoz Khan, a resident of Karawal Nagar, had sought release of his two brothers-- Mohd Sabir and Bhure Khan, who were allegedly detained by the police on the evening of February 24 while they were returning home from their work in a factory.

One of the alleged detenu had called on the mobile of a relative to inform that they had been detained and police was taking them to Dayalpur police station, it had said. On February 25, Firoz went to Dayalpur police station and met his brothers in the lock up, the plea had claimed, adding that despite repeated requests they have not been released yet.

It had claimed that the petitioner has an apprehension that his brothers could be killed, disappear or falsely implicated in criminal cases by the police. The plea has arrayed the Ministry of Home Affairs, Lieutenant General and Delhi Police as parties..

