Delhi Court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. The expelled councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

"There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain was rescued by police. The fact is that on February 24 night we received information that a councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said here. "On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched and evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible," he added.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

