Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-03-2020 22:02 IST
Delhi Court sends suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody
Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain being taken by the Delhi Police on Friday after Court's order for a seven-day police custody.. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court on Friday sent suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain to 7-day police custody, in connection with the alleged murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma, during the violence in north-east Delhi last week. The Karkardooma Court court had earlier rejected the anticipatory bail plea of expelled AAP leader, observing that nobody had appeared from the accused side.

Hussain was arrested by Delhi Police on Thursday. The expelled councillor is an accused in the FIR lodged over the alleged killing of IB officer Sharma whose body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh on February 26 during the violence in northeast Delhi.

The deceased's father, Ravinder Kumar, on whose complaint the FIR was lodged, has named the AAP leader as an accused. He has alleged that Hussain, whose office is located near Chand Bagh Pulia, had gathered men who were pelting stones and petrol bombs during the violence which led to tension and fear among the residents.

"There are some media reports that Tahir Hussain was rescued by police. The fact is that on February 24 night we received information that a councillor is trapped and surrounded but when police checked he was found at his home," Delhi Police PRO MS Randhawa said here. "On February 26, when IB officer Ankit Sharma's body was found and his family made allegations, Tahir became the main accused. After that Tahir's house was searched and evidence was gathered. Police are conducting raids and trying to arrest him as soon as possible," he added.

At least 53 people including Ankit Sharma and a Police Head Constable Rattan Lal have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in north-east Delhi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

You will see very swift action from RBI putting in place a scheme to revive Yes Bank: Governor Das

SBI Board gives 'in-principle' approval for investment in Yes Bank

RBI guv says Yes Bank resolution will be done very swiftly; 30 days is outer limit

Rajnath Singh receives Rs 100 crore as interim dividend from Bharat Dynamics

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tokyo 2020: What is the cost of Olympics cancellation?

Pre-coronavirus estimates suggested that the games could cost between USD 25-30 billion but even these numbers are expected to change if Tokyo manages to fend off the coronavirus risk and host the Olympics....

India's top court lifts ban on crypto trading: What the future looks like?

Being the worlds fifth-largest economy, India should not miss out on the benefits of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology....

SDG 3: Is midwife profession a dying phenomenon?

The imminent Worlds Nursing report by the World Health Organization will focus on global shortage of nurses and midwives which account for nearly half of the global health workforce, and the requirement of an estimated 9 million people in t...

Centers of Excellence in Africa: Time to inculcate entrepreneurship for future jobs

There is no dearth of issue-specific centers of excellence CoEs in West, Central, and East Africa. However, what is lacking is - CoEs which could solve the challenges of the fourth industrial revolution with a transdisciplinary approach. Th...

Videos

Latest News

London's main index hammered as virus fears derail global stocks

Londons bluechip index ended the week in the red as growing economic risks from the coronavirus outbreak fuelled investor worries and added to the sell-off on global stock markets.Fears about the virus also sparked a flight to the safety of...

Bethlehem deserted after Palestinians declare coronavirus emergency

The streets of Bethlehem were near-empty on Friday as Palestinian police wearing masks patrolled the traditional birthplace of Jesus, hit hard by a state of emergency declared over coronavirus. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas announced ...

PM Modi to travel to Bangladesh on March 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to travel to Dhaka on March 17 in the midst of rising concerns in Bangladesh over Indias new citizenship law and the proposed NRC. Modi is visiting Dhaka at the invitation of his Bangladeshi counterp...

Canadiens Hall of Famer Richard dead at 84

Center Henri Richard, who enjoyed a 20-year Hall of Fame career with the Montreal Canadiens, died on Friday morning. He was 84. Richard, who played from 1955-1975, won 11 Stanley Cups with the Canadiens, more than any player in history.A 10...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020