N.Korea test included multiple rocket launchers - S.Korea

  • Reuters
  • Seoul
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 07:12 IST
  • Created: 09-03-2020 07:12 IST
North Korea's military test on Monday was part of ongoing firing drills and included the use of multiple rocket launchers, South Korea's military said.

The projectiles flew up to 200 km (124 miles) and reached 50 km in altitude, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

