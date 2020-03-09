Left Menu
Development News Edition

Royal farewell: UK's Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 20:46 IST
Royal farewell: UK's Harry and Meghan bow out from official roles

Britain's top royals came together on Monday at London's Westminster Abbey in what was the last public family gathering before Prince Harry and his wife Meghan set off on a new career path devoid of official duties. The annual Commonwealth Service was also the first time Harry and Meghan had been seen with Queen Elizabeth, his elder brother William and wife Kate, and father Prince Charles and his wife Camilla, since the couple thrashed out an exit deal from their royal roles in January.

Harry and Meghan smiled and she waved at William and Kate as they arrived in the abbey to take their seats. The couple then chatted and laughed with his uncle, Prince Edward who was sitting next to them. "I imagine everybody will be on absolutely best behaviour," royal biographer Penny Junor told Reuters. "But goodness knows what they will all be thinking privately."

The January agreement, which comes into action at the end of the month, will see the couple - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - seek to carve out "a progressive new role", mainly based in North America, that they aim to finance themselves. Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, will stop using their HRH titles - His or Her Royal Highness, will not use "royal" in their branding and Harry, who will remain a prince, will relinquish his military titles.

Their announcement two months ago that they wished to step back from some of their royal duties sent shockwaves through the monarchy. It led to a crisis meeting involving the 93-year-old queen, her heir Charles, William and Harry that concluded he and Meghan would have to give up all their royal duties. The couple have spent most of their time since in Canada, but returned at the start of the month for a farewell round of engagements. Harry and Meghan's baby son Archie has remained behind in Canada.

Monday's event to mark Commonwealth Day is their last official royal appearance and comes less than two years since they married in a dazzling ceremony of pomp and pageantry watched by millions worldwide. There is no certainty about when the family will next be seen together. "Our hope was to continue serving the queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations without public funding. Sadly that wasn't possible," the prince, the sixth-in-line to the throne, said in a speech in January.

(Writing by Michael Holden Editing by Frances Kerry/Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

EU leaders to hold crisis teleconference to tackle coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the blocs executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending. The announcement o...

Trump to meet with economic advisers amid coronavirus fallout -official

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and other economic officials later on Monday to weigh possible actions to stem the fallout over the coronavirus, an administration official told Reuters.The T...

IAF's C-17 Globemaster departs for Iran from Hindon Air Force Station

Indian Air Forces IAF C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft departed for Iran on Monday from Hindon Air Force Station here to bring back Indian nationals stranded in the coronavirus-hit middle-eastern country. The plane will land in Tehran at...

Man attempts suicide in police station after harassment plaint

Hyderabad, Mar 9 PTI A man attempted self- immolation in a police station after a complaint was lodged alleging that he has been harassing a 14-year-old girl, police said on Monday. The man, in his mid-20s, doused himself with petrol that h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020