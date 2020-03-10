Left Menu
Development News Edition

IAF plane with 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran lands at Hindon airbase

The first batch of 58 pilgrims who had been stuck in Iran, one of the worst coronavirus-affected nation, arrived at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 09:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 09:34 IST
IAF plane with 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran lands at Hindon airbase
First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims from Iran (Picture Credits: S Jaishankar/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

The first batch of 58 pilgrims who had been stuck in Iran, one of the worst coronavirus-affected nation, arrived at the Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad on Tuesday morning. "First batch of 58 Indian pilgrims being brought back from #Iran. IAF C-17 taken off from Tehran and expected to land soon in Hindon," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar informed a little while ago.

The Minister lauded the efforts of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian mebassy in Tehran as well as those of Iranian authorities in evacuating the Indian pilgrims. "Thanks to the efforts of our Embassy @India_in_Iran and Indian medical team there, operating under challenging conditions. Thank you @IAF_MCC. Appreciate cooperation of Iranian authorities," Jaishankar added.

IAF's C-17 Globemaster transport aircraft had departed for Iran on Monday from Hindon Air Force Station here to bring back Indian nationals stuck in Iran. Iran is among the countries most affected by the novel coronavirus. The country has reported 7,161 cases of the disease so far while 237 people have died of the infection -- the highest outside of China.

The IAF aircraft had earlier been sent to the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan with about 15 tonnes of medical equipment and had brought back 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals. The External Affairs Minister had informed on Monday that the screening process of Indian nationals stranded in Iran has started and follow up arrangements were being discussed with Iranian authorities to bring them back.

"We are working on the return of other Indians stranded there," the dignitary also said in his twitter thread today. Earlier in the day today, Jaishankar met families of Indian students stranded in Iran and assured them that the Centre has been facilitating their early return to India.

Around 40 Indian citizens are stranded at Qom city in Iran. New Delhi has sent a team of doctors to Iran for screening and has established a clinic at Qom. Iranian Embassy here has also assured that the Indian citizens with no symptoms of the virus will be transferred to India and those whose medical test results are positive will be hospitalised in one of the advanced special medical centres designated by Iran's Ministry of Health. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

First coronavirus death recorded in Canada

Canada has recorded its first death from the new coronavirus, health officials in the westernmost province of British Columbia have announced. The victim, a man living at an elderly care facility, was infected with COVID-19 and passed away ...

Cong leader Scindia meets Shah

Senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday amid indications that he may join hands with the BJP to topple the Madhya Pradesh governmentSources said Scindia is likely to meet Prime Minister Naren...

Cong leadership making hectic efforts to woo back Scindia as crisis looms in Madhya Pradesh

As a crisis loomed over the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, efforts were on to woo back disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains incommunicado, party sources said. Seventeen MLAs, including at least six minis...

Keeping J-K leaders under house arrest undemocratic: Congress MLA NA Haris

Congress leader NA Haris on Tuesday said that keeping Jammu and Kashmir leaders under house arrest is not democratic. Speaking to ANI he said, It is not done. Keeping the leaders under house arrest in Jammu and Kashmir is not democratic.Har...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020