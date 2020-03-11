Scindia took decision in national interest: Vasundhara Raje

Former Chief Minister of Rajasthan Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday said that Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken the decision in the national interest and welcome him in the party.

"If Rajmata Saheb had been among us today, she would have been proud of your decision. Jyotiraditya has taken this decision in the national interest, following the high ideology inherited by Rajmata ji, which I welcome both personally and politically," she tweeted.

Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a day after he ended his 18-years-old association with the Congress party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

