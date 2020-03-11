Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Vice Chairman of NCSC L Murugan named as TN BJP chief

Former Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) L Murugan on Wednesday was appointed as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:22 IST
Ex-Vice Chairman of NCSC L Murugan named as TN BJP chief
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Former Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) L Murugan on Wednesday was appointed as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.

Te appointment has come into effect immediately after BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed L Murugan as State president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet takes steps to deal with coronavirus situation

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has taken a slew of pre-emptive measures to deal with issues related to coronavirus infection. The airline has issued a special advisory on dos and donts for all ground personnel, all staff at c...

Uganda announces travel advisory against 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak

Uganda has announced a travel advisory against 16 countries across the world due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.Ugandas Health Ministry has urged travelers from these 16 countries to postpone...

Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus

Lebanon will halt all flights and travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday.Lebanon is also banning entry of passengers from France, Egypt, Syria, ...

World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization is characterising the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020