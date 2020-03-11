Ex-Vice Chairman of NCSC L Murugan named as TN BJP chief

Former Vice Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) L Murugan on Wednesday was appointed as President of Tamil Nadu unit of BJP.

Te appointment has come into effect immediately after BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda appointed L Murugan as State president of the Tamil Nadu BJP unit. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

