Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain - Gove

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 21:26 IST
Impact of coronavirus on next round of UK-EU talks uncertain - Gove

Discussions are taking place over how the spread of coronavirus could impact the second round of trade negotiations between the European Union and Britain next week, senior British minister Michael Gove said on Wednesday.

Asked by British lawmakers whether negotiations could be hit by the spread of the coronavirus and whether face-to-face meetings would continue, Gove said: "It is a live question ... We have had indications today from Belgium that there may be specific public health concerns." A spokesman for the European Commission said the second round of talks was still scheduled to go ahead.

Gove also said that while Britain planned to produce a draft free trade agreement ahead of those talks, a decision had not yet made on whether this would be published. In Brussels, the bloc's negotiating team was due to do the same on Thursday. Time is scarce as the two sides say they want to seal a deal on their new relationship on everything from trade to fisheries and security before the end of the year, when their current, status-quo transition period after Brexit is due to end.

"We have just started. It's important to pursue these negotiations in good spirit and mutual respect," David McAllister, a German member of the European Parliament, who chairs the chamber's Brexit committee, told Reuters on Wednesday. The EU is pushing to keep Britain in closer alignment with the bloc after than London wants. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that he was ready to default to World Trade Organization rules, which include tariffs and quotas.

He also refuses to negotiate a specific defence and security treaty with the EU, saying Britain prefers to rely on NATO. Both sides have said they will assess progress in June. "June will be crucial. The British will have to finally decide if they want to stick to their 'no' to prolongation of the transition period," McAllister said of a line that Johnson has repeatedly vowed to maintain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

SpiceJet takes steps to deal with coronavirus situation

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday said it has taken a slew of pre-emptive measures to deal with issues related to coronavirus infection. The airline has issued a special advisory on dos and donts for all ground personnel, all staff at c...

Uganda announces travel advisory against 16 countries amid coronavirus outbreak

Uganda has announced a travel advisory against 16 countries across the world due to the coronavirus COVID-19 outbreak, according to a news report by CGTN Africa.Ugandas Health Ministry has urged travelers from these 16 countries to postpone...

Lebanon halts flights, bans entry from countries hit by coronavirus

Lebanon will halt all flights and travel to and from Italy, South Korea, China, and Iran to curb the spread of coronavirus, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Wednesday.Lebanon is also banning entry of passengers from France, Egypt, Syria, ...

World Health Organization describes coronavirus outbreak as pandemic

The World Health Organization is characterising the outbreak of the new coronavirus as a pandemic, Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday.We are deeply concerned both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020