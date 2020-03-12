Left Menu
Development News Edition

Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: No law to back UP govt's action, says SC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-03-2020 12:51 IST
Posters of anti-CAA protesters in Lucknow: No law to back UP govt's action, says SC

The Supreme Court told the Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday that as of now, there was no law that could back their action of putting up roadside posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests in Lucknow. An apex court bench refused to stay the March 9 Allahabad High Court order directing the Yogi Adityanath adminstration to remove the posters. The top court, which grilled the Uttar Pradesh government for putting up such posters in public, described the plea as a matter that needed "further elaboration and consideration".

A vacation bench of justices U U Lalit and Aniruddha Bose said a "bench of sufficient strength" would consider next week the Uttar Pradesh government's appeal against the Allahabad High Court order directing the state adminstration to remove the posters of those accused of vandalism during anti-CAA protests. It directed the apex court registry to put up the case file before Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde so that a "bench of sufficient strength can be constituted at the earliest to hear and consider" the case next week.

During the hearing, the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, that it was a matter of "great importance". It asked Mehta whether the state government had the power to put up such posters.

The top court, however, said there was no doubt that action should be taken against rioters and they should be punished. Mehta told the court that the posters were put up as a "deterrent" and the hoardings only said that these persons were liable to pay for their alleged acts during the violence.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for former IPS officer S R Darapuri whose poster has also been affixed in Lucknow, told the bench that the state was duty-bound to show the authority of law backing its action. He said the action of the Uttar Pradesh government amounted to a "mega blanket" approach of naming and shaming these persons without final adjudication and it was an open invitation to common men to lynch them as the posters also had their addresses and photographs..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Microsoft takes down the world’s most prolific botnet 'Necurs'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

European stock index futures tumble on Trump travel ban

European stock index futures plunged to their lowest since mid-2016 on Thursday as investors were rattled by dramatic travel restrictions imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump in an attempt to halt the fast-spreading coronavirus. Trump on ...

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Shares of Yes Bank on Thursday gave up all gains made in recent sessions, plunging over 39 per cent to Rs 17.45 on the NSE. The stock had surged over 77 per cent in the last two trading sessions.On the NSE, the stock was quoting 12.67 per c...

Japan govt to slash view on economy on coronavirus impact - sources

Japans government is expected to cut its assessment of the economy in a monthly report due later this month, two sources familiar with its thinking said, highlighting the widening economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak.In its monthly...

Maha Legislature budget session curtailed; to end on Mar 14

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the ongoing budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has been curtailed by a week and it will conclude on Saturday. The session, which began on February 24, was earlier scheduled till March 20.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020