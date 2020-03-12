Received requests for protective gear from 4 coronavirus-hit countries; we're processing it: MEA
The Central government is is processing the request received from coronavirus-affected countries of Bhutan, Maldives, Iran, and Italy for assistance with masks and protective gear.
The Central government is is processing the request received from coronavirus-affected countries of Bhutan, Maldives, Iran, and Italy for assistance with masks and protective gear. "We have received requests from some of the countries in the neighborhood in terms of providing them assistance for masks and protective gear. Requests are under process. In February we had sent a consignment to China," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a press briefing here.
"For instance, we have received requests (for protective gear) from Bhutan, Maldives, Iran, and Italy. In China, it has already been dispatched," he added. India had earlier provided 15 tonnes of medical equipment to China -- the epicenter of the outbreak which has reported more than 3,100 fatalities from the infection. (ANI)
