Scindia was a dear friend, saddened he left the party: Khurshid

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Salman Khurshid on Thursday said Jyotiraditya Scindia was a dear friend and he is saddened that he left the party. Speaking to ANI he said, "He was a dear friend of mine, his father was a dear friend of mine. I'm really saddened that he's gone and I wish I knew. If he had talked to me I would've known but I'm really really saddened that he has left."

On Wednesday, Scindia joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier after meeting Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Scindia will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13. (ANI)

