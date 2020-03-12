Court sends 2 PFI leaders to 7-day police remand for role in anti-CAA protests, Delhi violence

A court here Thursday sent to seven days police remand the Delhi President of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its state secretary, arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-CAA protests and the communal riots in northeast Delhi. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Purushottam Pathak sent Islamic group PFI's Delhi President Parvez and state secretary Illiyas to seven days police remand after the Special Cell of Delhi Police produced them in court. Both were arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday.

Another PFI member, 33-year-old Mohd Danish, was sent to four-day police remand on Monday by a Delhi court after the police said his custodial interrogation was required to unearth a "larger conspiracy". Danish was arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite the communal riots in northeast Delhi last month, police said.

The PFI, which is an alleged radical group, has been accused of funding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)..

