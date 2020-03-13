Delhi court gives 10 years jail term to Kuldeep Sengar, others in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A court here on Friday sentenced all Unnao rape case convicts, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father. The court has convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar and others in various sections of IPC including 120(b) criminal conspiracy and 304 part (2) (Section 304 Part II of the IPC). The court thinks that the accused had knowledge that his act had the likelihood of causing death.

The court directed Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Atul Singh to pay fine of Rs. 10 lakhs each, which will be paid as compensation to the victim's wife and children, If not paid within three months from today the court directed the amount to be recovered as arrears of land revenue in terms of Section 421 read with Section 431 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This is the second conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He was earlier convicted in a rape case with the sentence of life imprisonment.

"All the sentencing and imprisonment will go concurrent. Sentences that may all be served at the same time, with the longest period controlling, are concurrent sentences. Judges may sentence concurrently out of compassion, plea bargaining, or the fact that the several crimes are interrelated," The court said. The rape victim's father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The fast track court recently convicted seven accused including Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already convicted in the rape case, in the case and acquitted the other four accused. The court convicted Kuldeep of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father.

CBI in its charge-sheet said all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in continuous touch with the district police superintendent, and the police station's in-charge Bhadauria. CBI filed a charge-sheet in the case on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

