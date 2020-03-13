Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court gives 10 years jail term to Kuldeep Sengar, others in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A court here on Friday sentenced all Unnao rape case convicts, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:37 IST
Delhi court gives 10 years jail term to Kuldeep Sengar, others in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

A court here on Friday sentenced all Unnao rape case convicts, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar to 10 years in prison in connection with the custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father. The court has convicted Kuldeep Singh Sengar, his brother Atul Sengar and others in various sections of IPC including 120(b) criminal conspiracy and 304 part (2) (Section 304 Part II of the IPC). The court thinks that the accused had knowledge that his act had the likelihood of causing death.

The court directed Kuldeep Singh Sengar and Atul Singh to pay fine of Rs. 10 lakhs each, which will be paid as compensation to the victim's wife and children, If not paid within three months from today the court directed the amount to be recovered as arrears of land revenue in terms of Section 421 read with Section 431 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This is the second conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar. He was earlier convicted in a rape case with the sentence of life imprisonment.

"All the sentencing and imprisonment will go concurrent. Sentences that may all be served at the same time, with the longest period controlling, are concurrent sentences. Judges may sentence concurrently out of compassion, plea bargaining, or the fact that the several crimes are interrelated," The court said. The rape victim's father died in judicial custody on April 9, 2018.

The fast track court recently convicted seven accused including Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already convicted in the rape case, in the case and acquitted the other four accused. The court convicted Kuldeep of culpable homicide not amounting to murder in connection with the death of the victim's father.

CBI in its charge-sheet said all this while Kuldeep Sengar was in continuous touch with the district police superintendent, and the police station's in-charge Bhadauria. CBI filed a charge-sheet in the case on July 13, 2018. Thereafter, the charges were framed against Sengar, his brother Atul, Makhi police station's in-charge Ashok Singh Bhadauria, Sub Inspector Kamta Prasad, Constable Amir Khan and six others in the case.

On August 1 last year, the Supreme Court transferred the case to Delhi from a trial court in Uttar Pradesh. In December 2019, Sengar was convicted and jailed for life for raping the woman in Unnao in 2017 when she was a minor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Norway central bank cuts rates, pumps money into banks

Norways central bank cut its key policy rate to 1.0 from 1.5 in a bid to alleviate the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak, and may cut again, it said in a surprise announcement on Friday. Norges Bank also announced the first of s...

BJP issues whip to LS MPs asking them to be present on March 16

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has issued a three-line whip to its Lok Sabha MPs to be present in the House on 16th March and support the governments stand.Earlier, the BJP had issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs to be present in House on Marc...

Coronavirus: Mumbai railway museum closed for public viewing

A railway museum in Mumbai hasbeen closed for public viewing in the backdrop of thecoronavirus situation, officials said on FridayThe Heritage Museum at the Chhatrapati Shivaji MaharajTerminus in south Mumbai would remain closed for publicv...

WRAPUP 4-Prominent figures join list of coronavirus cases as fears shred markets

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus wife, Australias minister for home affairs and a Chelsea soccer player are among new cases of the coronavirus that has infected almost 135,000 people and killed more than 4,900 worldwide.Governments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020