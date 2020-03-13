AAP MP writes to chairmen of RS, LS urging for Parliament to be suspended in wake of corona outbreak

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta on Friday wrote to chairmen of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, urging them to suspend current session of the Parliament in wake of coronavirus outbreak. "I have written to the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Chairman Om Birla, requesting them to suspend the current session of the Parliament over coronavirus scare," Gupta told ANI.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday had informed that there is no proposal to adjourn Parliament sine die in the wake of coronavirus outbreak in the country. The number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 75. The virus has infected over 1,10,000 people worldwide spreading over to 90 countries.

The government has taken several steps to contain the virus, including suspension of all visas to India till April 15, after the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. In view of COVID-19, the security officers at Parliament were seen wearing gloves and masks while scanning visitors to the House.

The budget session of Parliament started on January 31 and continued till February 11. After the break, it commenced on March 2 and will end on April 3. (ANI)

