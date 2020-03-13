Left Menu
'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, "My father is a free man again."

'My father is a free man again,' writes Farooq Abdullah's daughter after Govt revokes detention order of NC chief
Safia Abdullah Khan [Photo/Twitter]. Image Credit: ANI

Minutes after the news came in that former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah will be released after seven months in detention, his daughter Safia Abdullah Khan expressed happiness over Twitter and said, "My father is a free man again." The Centre on Friday had issued orders to revoke detention of National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah, who was detained under Public Safety Act following the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, said Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary Planning in the Union Territory.

The three-term chief minister of the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state was under house arrest for months. Several mainstream leaders in Jammu and Kashmir, including Farooq's son Omar Abdullah and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, have been also put under house arrest following the abrogation of Article 370 in August that granted special powers to the region.

Earlier, the NC chief wrote a letter to Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, expressing discontent over being kept under watch and said that he was not a 'criminal'. He could not attend two sessions of Parliament due to the detention, with several leaders from Opposition parties demanding the MP be allowed to attend the Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

