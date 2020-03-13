Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt prepared to face coronavirus threat: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state government is "fully prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus".

  • ANI
  • |
  • Dehradun (Uttarakhand)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 16:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 16:28 IST
Govt prepared to face coronavirus threat: Uttarakhand CM
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat speaking to the media on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state government is "fully prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus". Speaking to the media, Rawat said: "The state government is fully prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus, and till now no patient has tested positive for the virus. Appropriate isolation facilities, adequate medicines, and masks have been provided, and steps have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of these supplies."

Rawat also said that doctors and health officials have been fully trained to deal with any emergency situation. "We have screened 22,968 people coming from Nepal, and we have also screened 41,508 passengers at airports. All people have tested negative. We have also availed facilities such as medical teams, ambulances and infrared thermometers at the screening points," he said.

Rawat further informed that isolation wards have been put up in various medical institutions and colleges, and quarantine facilities have been introduced in several areas including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Nainital with a capacity to hold 800 people. He also urged citizens not to panic over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Do not panic over common colds and coughs, as it is not necessary that they are related to coronavirus. The important thing is to be safe and aware, and maintain hygiene," he further added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has risen to 75. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

Will implement new PR Act effectively and ensure funds to rural local bodies

The Telangana government would implement the new Panchayat Raj Act effectively and provide funds to the rural local bodies every month as part of efforts to transform villages in the state as ideal villages in the country, Chief Minister K ...

Iraq puts Germany and Qatar on coronavirus entry ban list

Iraq has banned entry to travellers coming from Germany and Qatar, its health minister said on Friday, bringing the total number of countries on its entry ban list to 13 as it tries to stem the spread of coronavirus.The ban does not extend ...

China pumps $79 billion into economy with bank cash reserve cut

Chinas central bank cut the cash that banks must hold as reserves on Friday for the second time this year, releasing 550 billion yuan 79 billion to help its coronavirus-hit economy.The targeted reserve requirement cut is Beijings latest ste...

Women’s HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series postponed due to COVID-19

World Rugby has announced the postponement of the womens HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series tournament, that was due to be played in Stellenbosch on 28 and 29 March, in response to the continued Covid-19 situation.The health and safe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020