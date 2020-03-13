Govt prepared to face coronavirus threat: Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday said that the state government is "fully prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus". Speaking to the media, Rawat said: "The state government is fully prepared to tackle the threat of coronavirus, and till now no patient has tested positive for the virus. Appropriate isolation facilities, adequate medicines, and masks have been provided, and steps have been taken to ensure that there is no shortage of these supplies."

Rawat also said that doctors and health officials have been fully trained to deal with any emergency situation. "We have screened 22,968 people coming from Nepal, and we have also screened 41,508 passengers at airports. All people have tested negative. We have also availed facilities such as medical teams, ambulances and infrared thermometers at the screening points," he said.

Rawat further informed that isolation wards have been put up in various medical institutions and colleges, and quarantine facilities have been introduced in several areas including Dehradun, Haridwar, and Nainital with a capacity to hold 800 people. He also urged citizens not to panic over the coronavirus outbreak.

"Do not panic over common colds and coughs, as it is not necessary that they are related to coronavirus. The important thing is to be safe and aware, and maintain hygiene," he further added. The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and expressed deep concern both by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India, including foreign nationals, has risen to 75. (ANI)

