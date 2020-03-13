HC asks MP govt to decide RS nominee's resignation as teacher
The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state government to take decision on the resignation of assistant professor Sumer Singh Solanki, the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate, on Friday itself. Solanki resigned from his teaching post on Thursday and filed nomination papers for the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh as BJP candidate on Friday.
The direction was given by a division bench of Justices S C Sharma and Shailendra Shukla on Solanki's plea. The bench asked the government to inform it about the decision on March 16.
Solanki rushed to the court alleging that the Congress government in the state was not taking decision on his resignation which he had submitted on March 12. The elections for the Upper House of Parliament will be held on March 26.
Solanki was serving as assistant professor (history) at Shaheed Bheema Nayak Government Postgraduate College, Barwani..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Madhya Pradesh High Court
- BJP
- Rajya Sabha
- Upper House
- Madhya Pradesh
- Barwani
- Congress
ALSO READ
Judge Muralidhar transferred to save BJP leaders: Surjewala
BJP using Savarkar as shield for neo-nationalism politics:Sena
BJP's politics of revenge exposed: Cong on transfer of Delhi HC Judge Muralidhar
Delhi HC Judge S Muralidhar transferred by govt to save BJP leaders in Delhi violence case, alleges Cong leader Randeep Surjewala
Classic 'hit-and-run' injustice by BJP govt, its politics of revenge exposed: Cong on HC judge S Muralidhar's transfer