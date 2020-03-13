HC asks MP govt to decide RS nominee's resignation as teacher

The Madhya Pradesh High Court directed the state government to take decision on the resignation of assistant professor Sumer Singh Solanki, the BJP's Rajya Sabha candidate, on Friday itself. Solanki resigned from his teaching post on Thursday and filed nomination papers for the Upper House from Madhya Pradesh as BJP candidate on Friday.

The direction was given by a division bench of Justices S C Sharma and Shailendra Shukla on Solanki's plea. The bench asked the government to inform it about the decision on March 16.

Solanki rushed to the court alleging that the Congress government in the state was not taking decision on his resignation which he had submitted on March 12. The elections for the Upper House of Parliament will be held on March 26.

Solanki was serving as assistant professor (history) at Shaheed Bheema Nayak Government Postgraduate College, Barwani..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.