Ghani, Solih to join PM Modi to discuss roadmap for a joint coronavirus fight

The Afghan Mission in New Delhi said that President Ashraf Ghani will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations via video-conference on Sunday at 5 p.m. to discuss a roadmap to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

The Afghan Mission in New Delhi said that President Ashraf Ghani will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others leaders of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) nations via video-conference on Sunday at 5 p.m. to discuss a roadmap to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "President @ashrafghani will be joining leaders of SAARC nations via a video conference today at 5pm India time/4:00pm Kabul to discuss a road map fighting #COVIT19," Charge d'Affaires of the Afghan Mission in India, Tahir Qadiry, said on Twitter.

In addition, Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will also participate in the videoconference today evening, the country's mission here said. Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC nations to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region, the government said.

"I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus," wrote in a series of tweets. "We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet"

"Timely action for a healthier planet. I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens," the Prime Minister added. Not only Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan, but Pakistan will also participate in the SAARC video conference that was proposed by Modi aimed at tackling the infection outbreak.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry spokesperson Aisha Farooqui tweeted on late Friday that Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan (SAPM) on Health, Zafar Mirza, will be available for the conference as coronavirus requires coordinated efforts at the global and regional level. "The threat of COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at the global and regional level," she stressed.

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city, has so far spread to more than 114 countries across the world, infecting over 1,15,000 people. India has confirmed 107 cases, including foreigners, of the lethal infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

