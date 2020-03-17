Sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 27 lakh seized from multiple traders, 6 held: DCP Crime Branch Pune
Pune police on Tuesday arrested six people and seized sub-standard sanitizers worth Rs 27 lakh from multiple manufacturers, said Bachchan Singh, DCP Crime Branch. "We had received information regarding the sale of sub-standard sanitizers in the market. After due verification with help of FDA officials, unit-5 crime branch officers seized stock worth Rs 27 lakh from multiple manufacturers," Singh said.
He also said, "A case has been registered against six accused." Police custody of the accused have been granted for four days, he added.
Singh further said, "The accused had been manufacturing sanitizers without any license and were also putting 'made in Nepal', 'made in Taiwan' labels on these sanitizers." Further investigation is being done by the Unit-5 crime branch. (ANI)
