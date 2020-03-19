Army chief visits Jaisalmer military station, reviews quarantine facility set up by Army

Army Chief General MM Naravane visited Jaisalmer military station and reviewed the Indian Army wellness centre established at the military station to provide quarantine facility to COVID-19 patients during his two-day visit starting March 17. He also visited border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Army along the western border.

The Army chief was accompanied by Southern Command chief Lt General CP Mohanty, an official statement said. A total of 118 men and 171 women evacuated from Iran are undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine period at this facility.

"The wellness centre is equipped with all the facilities to make the stay of quarantine people comfortable. The centre is completely isolated and jawans have been deployed round the clock for its security," the Army statement read. "The wellness centre has been established with an aim to ensure that the quarantined people leave the place in a healthy condition. The Army chief lauded the efforts put in by the Southern Command and specifically the Konark Corps for helping the civil administration in taking care of the evacuated Indian nationals," the statement read.

The Army Chief also visited the border areas and reviewed the operational readiness of the Indian Army along the western border while "motivating all soldiers to maintain highest standards of professionalism and operational preparedness through realistic and focused training". (ANI)

