COVID-19 : Inmates of Jabalpur Central Jail manufacture face masks for market supply

Inmates of Central Jail here are manufacturing face masks to cater for its high demand in the market in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic.

  • Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh)
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 08:59 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 08:59 IST
Inmates of Central Jail, Jabalpur are manufacturing masks to tackle shortage in market amid COVID19 pandemic.. Image Credit: ANI

Inmates of Central Jail here are manufacturing face masks to cater for its high demand in the market in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic. The face-masks manufactured in Jail will be supplied to the market in bulk.

Speaking to ANI, Jail Superintendent, Gopal Tamrakar said that they have received bulk orders for the face masks and are catering to it. "A team of 100 inmates is working to produce masks. We have also received an order of 50,000 masks from Mumbai," he said.

The inmates have been given sewing machines and the materials required for making the masks. These inmates are taking all precautions to help protect themselves from any sort of infection while manufacturing masks. The number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 151 in India, including 25 foreign nationals. Three persons have died due to the infection so far in the country.(ANI)

