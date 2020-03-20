Parliamentary panel lauds role of central ministries in tackling spread of coronavirus

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture has appreciated "the pro-active steps" taken by the ministries of Railways, Civil Aviation, Tourism and External Affairs to prevent the spread of coronavirus. A Rajya Sabha Secretariat release said on Thursday that the committee held a meeting on Wednesday with the representatives from the four ministries to take stock of the various measures taken by the government to curb the menace of COVID-19 virus.

The committee appreciated the pro-active steps and preparedness of ministries of Railways, Civil Aviation, Tourism and External Affairs in tacking the coronavirus threat," the release said. The committee felt that though the representatives of the Ministry of Railways were called at short notice, they came prepared with the information about various measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus at railway stations and trains.

All the representatives assured to take prompt remedial measures on the various suggestions advanced by the members of the committee. The release said that the meeting was "very productive" and the committee expressed solidarity with their efforts in mitigating the crisis.

It lauded the "effective and prompt steps" taken by the government to counter COVID-19 virus outbreak, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

