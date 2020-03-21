Left Menu
PM Modi lauds Nepal, Bhutan for contribution to COVID-19 emergency fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the leaders of Nepal and Bhutan for the monetary contributions made by the two nations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund proposed by Modi.

  ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 21-03-2020 06:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 06:11 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated the leaders of Nepal and Bhutan for the monetary contributions made by the two nations to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund proposed by Modi. "Deeply appreciate PM @kpsharmaoli's announcement of contribution of NPR 10 crores to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It reflects Oli Ji's commitment and support to the collective fight of SAARC countries against the pandemic," PM Modi said in a tweet on Friday.

Nepal has committed NPR 100 million to the SAARC emergency fund proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help combat the coronavirus pandemic in the region. The announcement in this regard was made by Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli during his first address to the nation after undergoing a kidney transplant.

PM Modi also hailed Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Thsering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. "Gratitude to @PMBhutan Dr. Lotay Tshering for his decision to contribute $100,000 to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund on behalf of the Bhutanese Government. It is wonderful to see SAARC leaders taking initiatives that are adding strength to the collective fight against Coronavirus," said PM Modi.

Earlier, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan said the country has welcomed the establishment of the COVID-19 emergency fund as proposed by India at SAARC video conference and has decided to make an initial contribution of 100,000 US Dollars. On March 15, during his interaction with leaders of SAARC countries through video conferencing, PM Modi had proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, with India making an initial offer of US $10 million for the fund. (ANI)

