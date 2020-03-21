Left Menu
Development News Edition

AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on plea seeking dismissal of Gautam Khaitan's bail

A special court on Saturday deferred the hearing on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of bail and revocation of permission to travel abroad granted to Gautam Khaitan, a prime accused in the AgustaWestland scam case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 21-03-2020 16:07 IST
AgustaWestland case: Court defers hearing on plea seeking dismissal of Gautam Khaitan's bail
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court on Saturday deferred the hearing on an application filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) seeking cancellation of bail and revocation of permission to travel abroad granted to Gautam Khaitan, a prime accused in the AgustaWestland scam case. The matter was deferred in view of Delhi High Court advisory related to the spread of coronavirus in the national capital.

The hearing was earlier scheduled for March 28. ED's special public prosecutor advocate Naveen Kumar Matta has submitted that he had filed an application for issuance of supplementary letter of request Under Section 57 of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 for collection of evidence from the US government.

According to Section 57 of PMLA, if an application is made to a special court that any evidence is required for the investigation or proceedings, the court may issue a letter of request to the authority in the contracting state competent to deal with the request. Special Judge Arvind Kumar is hearing two applications filed by the ED seeking cancellation of bail and revocation of permission to travel abroad of Khaitan.

The economic offences watchdog, through the application, also prayed not to allow Khaitan to travel abroad as he may tamper with witnesses. Khaitan is currently on bail. The ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) have filed charge-sheets against the accused, who was arrested in December 2016.

According to ED, Khaitan, who was a Director in KRBL Ltd, had played a crucial role to launder the proceeds of crime totalling approximately Rs 26 crore. The AgustaWestland case pertains to alleged irregularities in purchase of 12 VVIP choppers from Italy-based Finmeccanica's British subsidiary Agusta Westland.

The deal was scrapped by the NDA government in 2014 over the alleged breach of contractual obligations and charges of payment of kickbacks for securing the deal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Italy coronavirus deaths surge by 627 in a day, lifting total death toll to 4,032

Alarming: NASA detects 2020 FK, FS, DP4, FF1 asteroids approaching Earth this weekend

Prison Break Season 6: What we can see in upcoming episodes, any chance for Season 7?

MP records first Covid-19 cases; 4 from Jabalpur test positive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Janta curfew: 50 pc buses to be off Delhi roads tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that 50 per cent buses in the national capital will not function tomorrow due to Janta Curfew. Since the Delhi Metro services will not be available tomorrow, we have decided to ply ...

Polish volunteers deliver coffee, walk dogs as coronavirus spreads

Robert Wagner, a community activist in the Polish city of Wroclaw, says delivering coffee and packed lunches to hard-pressed doctors and paramedics is the least he can do as coronavirus spreads across the country. In Poland, where 439 cases...

French swim federation joins US counterpart in Olympics delay call

Frances swimming federation on Saturday joined its US counterpart in calling for the Tokyo Olympics to be postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, adding to pressure on the IOC. The current context does not allow the 2020 Olympic Game...

Health ministry undertakes training for critical care management at 1000 places

The Union health ministry on Saturday carried out training for critical care management at 1,000 places through video conference, and said it will conduct nationwide mock drill on Sunday for emergency response to handle coronavirus cases ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020