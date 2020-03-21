12 new COVID-19 positive cases reported from Maharashtra

A total of 12 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in the state today.

"8 cases are from Mumbai, 2 from Pune, 1 from Yavatmal and 1 from Kalyan. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 64," Public Health Department of the government of Maharashtra informed.

Union Health Ministry on Saturday said that a total of 298 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the country. Out of the total number, four people have died and 22 others have recovered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.