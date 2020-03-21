PM Modi appreciates Maldives govt for contribution to COVID-19 Emergency Fund
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed deep appreciation to the Maldives government for contributing USD 200,000 to the COVID-19 emergency fund.
"Deeply appreciate the contribution of USD 200,000 by the Government of Maldives to the COVID-19 Emergency Fund. It strengthens our resolve in this collective fight against the pandemic," he said. Afghanistan has contributed USD one million to COVID-19 Emergency Fund.
The Prime Minister had proposed the creation of a COVID-19 Emergency Fund based on voluntary contributions from all the countries, during his interaction with leaders of SAARC countries through video conferencing earlier this month. India made an initial offer of USD 10 million for the fund. (ANI)
