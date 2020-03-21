Left Menu
Karnataka residents rehearse for Janata Curfew on Saturday

The residents of Bengaluru on Saturday rehearsed for 'Janata Curfew' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm.

Residents in Bengaluru practice for Janata Curfew on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The residents of Bengaluru on Saturday rehearsed for 'Janata Curfew' ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Janata Curfew' on March 22 between 7 am and 9 pm. People came out to their balcony and started beating the steel plates and clapping to encourage the people who are providing essential services in this crucial time in the country.

In Delhi, RK Ashram looked so empty and isolated as all the markets are shut in a bid to prevent community transmission of the novel coronavirus.Yogesh Kumar, a shop owner in RK Ashram said: "All the shops are closed here since March 20, 8 PM. We all are following the directions given by the government. I know there will be a loss in the business but it's not big than life." The nation will observe the 'Janata Curfew' on March 22, during this period all cops, using police vehicles, will blow siren at 5 pm on Sunday for a minute in their respective area except silent zones.

Earlier in a day, Delhi Police dismissed claims that Rs 11,000 fine would be imposed on those who violate the 'Janata Curfew'. "We have spotted this fake notice being circulated purportedly issued by Delhi Police. We have not issued any such advisory on the imposition of a fine on March 22. Please tell your family and friends that this is false and fake," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Delhi tweeted along with a picture of the fake notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

