13 positive cases of coronavirus in state: Gujarat CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are total 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the state.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. Image Credit: ANI

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday said that there are total 13 positive cases of coronavirus in the state. "There is a total of 13 positive cases in the state. If coronavirus positive cases kept increasing in the state, then isolated infection control hospitals will be made in Rajkot, Baroda, Ahmedabad and Surat to fight it. These hospitals will be ready in 2-3 days," Rupani said during a press conference.

Rupani also appealed to the people to take precautionary measures and follow government guidelines to contain the spread of coronavirus. The Union Health Ministry has issued an advisory on ways to enforce social distancing and has suggested shutting down all educational institutions, gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

In India, the total number of positive cases of coronavirus has climbed to 315. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

