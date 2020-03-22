Left Menu
Some Central Americans waiting U.S. asylum to be allowed legal entry to Mexico

Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Mexico's foreign ministry said late on Saturday that it will allow a limited number of Central American migrants seeking asylum in the United States to legally enter Mexico in order to minimize the number of people at U.S. border stations.

The ministry said Mexican immigration authorities would evaluate who is allowed into Mexico on a case by case basis and said the measure will exclusively apply to people from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

Fewer than 100 people per day will be allowed into Mexico, it added.

