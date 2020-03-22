Pune MC sanitises public places, residential areas

The workers of Pune Municipal Corporation on Sunday sanitised public places and residential areas as the city observes 'Janata Curfew' in the wake of coronavirus scare. The 'Janata Curfew' which began at 7 am on Sunday will come to an end at 9 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday had urged the people to stay at their homes as a precautionary measure against the spread of coronavirus. Earlier today, the state Health Department said that ten more people tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, while six from Mumbai and four from Pune.

With this, the total number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus rose to 74 in Maharasthra. Till now, two deaths have been reported from the state. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 341. (ANI)

