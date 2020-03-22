Left Menu
Janata Curfew a unique initiative by PM Modi to combat COVID-19, says RS Deputy Chairman

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday lauded the unique initiative of 'Janata Curfew' undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe social distancing and combat the rapid spreading of coronavirus infection by addressing it as a social responsibility of each person to safeguard themselves as well as their societies.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Sunday lauded the unique initiative of 'Janata Curfew' undertaken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to observe social distancing and combat the rapid spreading of coronavirus infection by addressing it as a social responsibility of each person to safeguard themselves as well as their societies. Speaking exclusively to ANI, Harivansh said that the' Janata Curfew' is "a unique way and a great initiative by the Prime Minister to deal with coronavirus pandemic." He has given a responsibility to each and every citizen of the country to take care of their health as well as the society. People have supported it wholeheartedly," he added.

In a veiled attack on Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who ignored the government instructions of quarantining herself after returning from London and tested positive a few days later, the Deputy Chair said that some people from an elite class return from London and take part in public events. "Strict action must be taken against them. In such a sensitive issue, each one of us must be extra caution and follow all guidelines in order to control the spread of COVID-19," Harivansh said. Millions of people across the country stayed indoors, streets wore a deserted look and a bare number of vehicles were visible on the road, today, following an unprecedented shutdown in the wake of 'Janata curfew'.

As the 14-hour 'Janata curfew' got underway at 7 am, people kept themselves indoors as part of the social distancing exercise to help stop the spread of the virus. (ANI)

