Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Lucknow Municipal Corporation sanitises roads, public places and residential areas

Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday sanitised roads, public places and residential areas in the wake of coronavirus scare.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:02 IST
COVID-19: Lucknow Municipal Corporation sanitises roads, public places and residential areas
Lucknow Municipal Corporation sanitises roads, public places and residential areas. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Lucknow Municipal Corporation on Monday sanitised roads, public places and residential areas in the wake of coronavirus scare. "We are implementing several precautionary measures against the spread of coronavirus such as sanitisation of public places. Till now, we have sanitised Hazratganj, Ashok Nagar and will continue to do so in other areas," said Fariz Afasr Zaidi, executive engineer zone 6.

The Uttar Pradesh government has put 16 districts under total lockdown till April 25, including Agra, Lucknow, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, Lakhimpur Khiri, Bareilly, Azamgarh, Kanpur, Meerut, Prayagraj, Aligarh, Gorakhpur, Pilibhit, and Saharanpur. Till now, the Health Ministry has reported 23 positive cases of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh including one foreign national.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India so far has 415 confirmed cases of the infection. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

People found moving around sans valid reason will be held under non-bailable offence: Mysore SP

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail unde...

Varun Gandhi flays Pilibhit DM, SP for leading a crowd to hail anti-corona warriors

A day after a purported video of Pilibhit DM and SP hailing anti-corona fighters while moving about in a crowd during janata curfew went viral, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi termed their behaviour as irresponsible and sought action against them...

Nitish announces package over coronavirus lockdown

In view of the lockdown enforced in urban areas of the state over coronavirus pandemic, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday announced a package under which one month ration will be given for free to all the card holders. Three month...

Mozambique army, Islamist insurgents battle in town close to gas projects - police

Mozambiques army is battling Islamist insurgents in a town in the countrys north, close to billion-dollar gas projects being developed by Exxon Mobil and Total, police said. The General Commander of Mozambiques police, Bernardino Rafael, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020