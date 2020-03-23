Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN lawyers body writes to Madras HC Chief Justice seeking suspension of court proceedings

The Tamil Nadu Advocates Association (TNAA) on Monday wrote to Madras High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi requesting him to temporarily suspend all court proceedings across the state to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 17:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 17:02 IST
TN lawyers body writes to Madras HC Chief Justice seeking suspension of court proceedings
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu Advocates Association (TNAA) on Monday wrote to Madras High Court Chief Justice AP Sahi requesting him to temporarily suspend all court proceedings across the state to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. "The least we can do to break the chain and help the government and public healthcare professionals to achieve their target of flattening the COVID-19 curve at this crucial juncture is to declare holidays for courts," TNAA said in a letter.

The association said that the continued working of courts across the state exposes the legal fraternity to a huge risk of infection, spread, hospitalisation, and the associated expenses. "Unless all the High Courts and subordinate courts in Tamil Nadu are closed, except for extremely urgent cases which should be explained to registry officials over the phone and obtain nod for filing, the legal fraternity, litigant public, officials, registry personnel and others will continue to crowd court premises throwing caution about social distancing to the wind," it said.

It suggested that the lost working days can be compensated by working on Saturdays and adjusted in other holidays. This comes as at least 415 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported across the country.

Earlier, the Centre and state governments decided to completely shut down 75 districts across the country where coronavirus cases have been reported till March 31. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...

EU competition chiefs allow suppliers to coordinate to combat coronavirus

EU antitrust regulators gave the green light on Monday for suppliers to coordinate distribution of scarce products to cope with the coronavirus outbreak without fear of breaching cartel rules, but warned against price gouging. The move by t...

Re-organising Olympics a Herculean task: former IOC marketing head

Thomas Bach and the IOC should not be criticised for procrastination over the Tokyo Olympics as re-organising them is mind-bogglingly complex, the movements former head of marketing Michael Payne told AFP. Payne, who in nearly two decades a...

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 57 retiring members from 20 states

The Rajya Sabha on Monday bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July. One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years. As many as 57 Rajya Sabha mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020