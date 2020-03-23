Left Menu
Corona outbreak: SC switches to hearing cases through video-conferencing

The Supreme Court on Monday heard three matters through video-conferencing, sticking to the social distancing protocol aimed at curbing the coronavirus pandemic

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justice D Y Chandrachud sat in court number one, where a large screen was installed along with other necessary equipment, and heard lawyers, who argued their cases from a different place in the apex court through a video-conferencing system installed there

The lawyers appearing in these matters argued from a room in the old registrar wing, where screens, cameras and other equipment for video-conferencing were installed. Earlier in the day, a bench headed by the CJI said the apex court has decided to seal lawyers chambers in and around its premises and only one court would hear "extremely urgent matters" through virtual means. The bench said it was mulling over shutting down its functioning and considering to hear urgent matters through virtual means.

