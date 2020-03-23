Appeal to business community leaders to join in effort to fight COVID-19: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday appealed to the business community leaders in the country to join in the effort to fight the coronavirus outbreak. "At this time of crisis for our nation and the world, I appeal to leaders of India's business community to join in the effort to fight the outbreak of #Covid_19india," she said in a tweet.

She stressed that businesses in country across the globe are diverting funds and resources towards the supply of essential medical products and equipment. "We are about to face a massive and unprecedented load on our health services, India needs your support, please do all you can to help," she said.

The number of coronavirus patients in the country rose to 467 with nine deaths, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

