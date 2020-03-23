Left Menu
Media personnel don't require curfew pass, need to carry ID card: Delhi Police

In the wake of lockdown in the national capital due to coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police on Monday said the media personnel do not require a curfew pass, and will need to carry their identity cards only.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:13 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:13 IST
The government officials engaged in essential services will be permitted on the basis of IDs, said the Delhi Police.. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of lockdown in the national capital due to coronavirus pandemic, the Delhi Police on Monday said the media personnel do not require a curfew pass, and will need to carry their identity cards only. "Media personnel do not require a curfew pass. They will need to carry their identity cards. The government officials engaged in essential services will be permitted on the basis of IDs. For employees of private companies to whom the essential service is outsourced by the government, the movement shall be permitted on the basis of IDs and authorisation issued by the concerned government organisation," said the Delhi Police.

"For the movement of persons involved in the essential good and services, the concerned Delhi based organisations have to get the curfew passes from their respective district police headquarters," added the police. Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will be strictly enforced in the national capital.

On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19. The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a total of 467 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

