255 arrested for violating COVID-19 lockdown in Kolkata

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said at least 255 persons were arrested yesterday for violating restriction orders imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection.

  ANI
  • Kolkata (West Bengal)
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
  • Created: 24-03-2020 14:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Kolkata Police on Tuesday said at least 255 persons were arrested yesterday for violating restriction orders imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus infection. Those arrested have been prosecuted under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

On Sunday, the Mamata Banerjee-government announced a lockdown in the state including rural and urban areas till March 27. During the lockdown, all shops, commercial establishments, offices and factories, workshops, godowns etc will close their operations except essential services.

The order also read that the foreign returnees will have to remain under strict home quarantine for a period as decided by local health authorities. "People are required to stay at home and come out only for basic services. Moreover, any congregation of more than 7 persons will be prohibited in public places," the order read.

According to the Health Department of the West Bengal government, a total of seven people have been tested positive for the contagious virus, with one death so far. (ANI)

