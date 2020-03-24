Left Menu
No financial package yet, what about the financial task force: Kapil Sibal asks PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country starting midnight in order to stave off the menace of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Congress MP and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal asked prime Minister about the financial package.

Congress MP Kapil Sibal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a complete lockdown across the country starting midnight in order to stave off the menace of novel coronavirus (COVID-19), Congress MP and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal asked prime Minister about the financial package. "PM's priorities:Rs20000cr for Central Vista project, and Rs15000cr for medical infrastructure and No financial package yet! What about the Financial Task Force?" Sibal tweeted.

Earlier, Prime Minister said the nationwide total lockdown will be in place for three weeks from 12 o'clock tonight. He cautioned people, saying, "If we are not able to manage the upcoming 21 days (of nationwide complete lockdown), we will be pushed back 21 years."(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

