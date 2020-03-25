Left Menu
Development News Edition

Centre earmarks Rs 1.80 lakh crores for providing subsidised wheat, rice : Union Minister

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Centre has earmarked Rs 1.80 lakh crores for providing wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 19:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 19:57 IST
Centre earmarks Rs 1.80 lakh crores for providing subsidised wheat, rice : Union Minister
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown, the Centre has earmarked Rs 1.80 lakh crores for providing wheat at Rs 2 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg, Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Wednesday. Enumerating about the Union Cabinet decision, he said: "Union Cabinet has decided to provide wheat at Rs 2 per kg which is worth Rs 27 per kg and rice at Rs 3 per kg which is worth Rs 37 per kg. A total amount of Rs 1 lakh 80 thousand crores is being spent for the cause. The amount will be given in advance to the states for the coming 3 months," Gowda tweeted.

The decision was taken in the Cabinet meeting headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence earlier today. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop travelling.At this point in this fast-moving and unp...

Nigerian army prepares for coronavirus lockdown, mass burials

The Nigerian Army is preparing to forcibly transfer the sick to hospital and enforce curbs on movement to try to shield the country from coronavirus, and is leasing equipment for possible mass burial, according to an army memo seen by Reute...

U.S. Senate bill set to give aviation sector up to $33 billion bailout - sources

A compromise 2 trillion economic rescue package that will be voted on by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday is set to give passenger airlines about 25 billion in grants, and up to another 8 billion for cargo carriers and airport contractors like ...

Working with authorities so that essential services can operate: Zomato founder

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company is actively working with the authorities so that essential services can operate without trouble on account of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020