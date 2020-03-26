COVID-19: Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs of TRS to contribute salary to CM relief fund

Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party have decided to contribute their one month's salary and one year's Constituency Development Fund totaling Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as their donation. "Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party have extended their total support to the State government's efforts under the leadership of Chief Minister Sri K Chandrashekhar Rao to successfully counter the Corona epidemic in the State," Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

"To the measures taken to contain and prevent the virus, they have come forward to contribute their one month's salary and one year's Constituency Development Fund totaling Rs 500 crore to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund as their donation," it said. TRS Parliamentary Party Leader Dr K Keshav Rao, Deputy leader Sri Banda Prakash, Party leader in Lok Sabha Sri Nama Nageswara Rao, Deputy leader Sri Kotha Prabhakar Reddy handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here on Wednesday.

"Each MP gets Rs 5 crore funds per year to develop their constituency. For this, Rs 80 crore fund of the 16 TRS MPs for one year will be given to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund," CMO said. The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs who contributed their funds and one-month salaries for the measures taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

He said the spirit demonstrated by the Parliament and Legislature members would encourage the government. "It was heartening that several prominent personalities in the State have come forward to help the government during the troubled times," he said. Keshav Rao said that the Parliament members of the party will contribute one month's salary to the CM relief Fund and another month's salary to the PM Relief Fund.

According to the Health Ministry, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in India reached 606, including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

