COVID-19: Locals barricaded roads to prevent movement of people in WB's Bankura

Locals at a village in Bankura have barricaded roads connecting the village to other parts of the district, with bamboo to prevent movement of people in the view of novel coronavirus outbreak.

"It is a message that everyone should remain at home amid coronavirus lockdown unless it is important to go out," a local told ANI.

The Union Health Ministry had on Wednesday reported 606 positive COVID-19 cases in India including 43 foreign nationals. (ANI)

